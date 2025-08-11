Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers pose for a photo during the Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. After six years of disuse primarily due to COVID-19, the mikoshi was repaired by the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and used during this year’s Tanabata Festival in Fussa City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)