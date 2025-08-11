Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival

Volunteers pose for a photo with a sign signifying the arrival of Yokota Air Base personnel in Japanese during the Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. A mikoshi, or portable shrine, is a large object supported by four large poles and is typically carried by 20-25 people at a time through a specific route with multiple breaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
