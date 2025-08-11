Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival [Image 15 of 26]

    Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival

    FUSSA CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Volunteers carry a mikoshi during the Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. After six years of disuse primarily due to COVID-19, the mikoshi was repaired by the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and used during the 2025 Tanabata Festival in Fussa City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 00:57
    Photo ID: 9261924
    VIRIN: 250808-F-PJ020-1369
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FUSSA CITY, TOKYO, JP
    Fussa City
    374 AW
    374 CES
    leadership
    community
    festival

