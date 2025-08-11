Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival

A volunteer with the 374th Airlift Wing uses a set of wooden clappers during the Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. A mikoshi, or portable shrine, is a large object supported by four wooden beams and is typically carried by 20-25 people at a time through a specific route with multiple breaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|08.08.2025
|08.18.2025 00:57
|9261931
|250808-F-PJ020-1829
|5568x3712
|958.08 KB
|FUSSA CITY, TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
