U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge 2025

Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and Baumholder's fire department pose for a photo at the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Fire Department's Firefighter Combat Challenge on Aug. 16, 2025. The five-part challenge dates back to 1991 and tests competitors on basic firefighting skills. More than 100 participants from German cities and U.S. Army garrisons across Europe competed. Photo by Dayna E. Rowden, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs
|08.15.2025
|08.16.2025 10:53
|9260755
|250816-O-AC454-6492
|5712x4284
|11.73 MB
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|3
|0
