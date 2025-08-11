U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez embrace after participating in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Fire Department's Firefighter Combat Challenge on Aug. 16, 2025. The challenge dates back to 1991 and has been dubbed 'toughest two minutes in sports.' The five-part challenge tests competitors on basic firefighting skills. More than 100 participants from German cities and U.S. Army garrisons across Europe competed. Photo by Margarita Cambest, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs