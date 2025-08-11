U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez suit up to participate in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Fire Department's Firefighter Combat Challenge on Aug. 16, 2025. The challenge dates back to 1991 and tests competitors on basic firefighting skills. More than 100 participants from German cities and U.S. Army garrisons across Europe competed. Photo by Margarita Cambest, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs