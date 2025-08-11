U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosted the Firefighter Combat Challenge on Aug. 16, 2025. The challenge dates back to 1991 and tests competitors on basic firefighting skills. More than 100 participants from German cities and U.S. Army garrisons across Europe competed, including USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford and USAG Stuttgart Command Sgt. Major Christopher Melendez. From left: Candice Sanford, USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford, USAG Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez, and Amy Melendez. Photo by Margarita Cambest, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs