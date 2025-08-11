U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez hoists a firehose during the tandem competition of the Firefighters Combat Challenge on Aug. 16, 2025. The challenge dates back to 1991 and tests competitors on basic firefighting skills. More than 100 participants from German cities and U.S. Army garrisons across Europe competed, including Melendez and USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford. Photo by Margarita Cambest, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs