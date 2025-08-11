U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez participates in the tandem competition of the Firefighters Combat Challenge on Aug. 16, 2025. The challenge dates back to 1991 and tests competitors on basic firefighting skills. More than 100 participants from German cities and U.S. Army garrisons across Europe competed, including Melendez and USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford. Photo by Margarita Cambest, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 10:53
|Photo ID:
|9260751
|VIRIN:
|250816-O-LR189-3914
|Resolution:
|3781x5683
|Size:
|10.12 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.