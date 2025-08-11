U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Competitors from Ramstein Air Force Base tackle the course at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's Firefighter Combat Challenge 2025. Dubbed the 'toughest two minutes in sports,' the five-part challenge dates back to 1991 and tests competitors on basic firefighting skills. More than 100 participants from German cities and U.S. Army garrisons across Europe competed. Photo by Margarita Cambest, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs