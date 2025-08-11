U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford participates in the tandem competition of the Firefighter Combat Challenge on Aug. 16, 2026. The challenge dates back to 1991 and tests competitors on basic firefighting skills. More than 100 participants from German cities and U.S. Army garrisons across Europe competed, including Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez. Photo by Margarita Cambest, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs