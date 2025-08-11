Florida National Guard eyes force expansion to meet future challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard, Col. Mansour G. Elhihi, Commander, 125th Fighter Wing, Mr Jay Collins, Lieutenant Governor of Florida, and other VIP guests stand in front of Florida's newest fifth-generation fighter jet, the F-35 II A, on a tour showing the upcomming capabilities of the FLNG with this fifth-generation fighter jet and promote discussions on the growth of the Florida National Guard at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, August 14th, 2025. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)