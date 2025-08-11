Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard eyes force expansion to meet future challenges [Image 30 of 30]

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Orion Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard, Col. Mansour G. Elhihi, Commander, 125th Fighter Wing, Mr Jay Collins, Lieutenant Governor of Florida, and other VIP guests stand in front of Florida's newest fifth-generation fighter jet, the F-35 II A, on a tour showing the upcomming capabilities of the FLNG with this fifth-generation fighter jet and promote discussions on the growth of the Florida National Guard at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, August 14th, 2025. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 09:19
    Photo ID: 9260736
    VIRIN: 250814-Z-ZJ709-7346
    Resolution: 7004x4291
    Size: 18.27 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    f35
    125th fighter wing
    FLNG
    Florida National Guard

