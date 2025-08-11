Florida National Guard eyes force expansion to meet future challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Mansour G. Elhihi, Commander, 125th Fighter Wing, introduces the flight line to Congressman John H. Rutherford to show Florida's new F-35 II A jets at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, August 14th, 2025. This tour shows the upcomming capabilities of the Florda National Guard with this fifth-generation fighter jet and to discuss growth of the FLNG. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)