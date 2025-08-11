Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III, Assistant Adjutatnt General of the Florida Air National Guard, meets with Congressman John H. Rutherford to recieve a brief about the 125th Fighter Wing's capabilities and to discuss the growth of the FLNG in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, August 14th, 2025. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|9260720
|VIRIN:
|250814-Z-ZJ709-7519
|Resolution:
|6413x3537
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Florida National Guard eyes force expansion to meet future challenges
