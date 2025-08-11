Florida National Guard eyes force expansion to meet future challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Mansour G. Elhihi, Commander, 125th Fighter Wing, tours the flight line with Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III, Assistant Adjutatnt General of the Florida Air National Guard, Congressman John H. Rutherford to show Florida's new F-35 II A jets at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, August 14th, 2025. This tour shows the upcomming capabilities of the Florda National Guard with this fifth-generation fighter jet and to discuss growth of the FLNG. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)