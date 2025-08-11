Col. Mansour G. Elhihi, Commander, 125th Fighter Wing, introduces the new F-35 II A pilot's helmets to Congressman John H. Rutherford at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, August 14th, 2025. This tour shows the upcomming capabilities of the Florda National Guard with this fifth-generation fighter jet and discuss the growth of the FLNG. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|9260734
|VIRIN:
|250814-Z-ZJ709-6570
|Resolution:
|6636x4568
|Size:
|19.29 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard eyes force expansion to meet future challenges [Image 30 of 30], by Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Florida National Guard eyes force expansion to meet future challenges
No keywords found.