Florida National Guard eyes force expansion to meet future challenges

Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida and Commander of the Florida National Guard, meets with Congressman John H. Rutherford to recieve a brief prior to going on a tour to discuss the growth of the FLNG at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, August 14th, 2025. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)