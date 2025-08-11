Florida National Guard eyes force expansion to meet future challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Mansour G. Elhihi, Commander, 125th Fighter Wing, Congressman John H. Rutherford, and Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III Assistant Adjutant General, Air and Commander, Florida Air National Guard, stand at the tail-end of Florida's newest F-35 II A jet at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, August 14th, 2025. This tour shows the upcomming capabilities of the Florda National Guard with this fifth-generation fighter jet and to discus growth of the FLNG. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)