Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida, Brig. Gen. Richard L. Coffey III, Assistant Adjutatnt General of the Florida Air National Guard, Col. David R. Siemion, Vice Commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, Col. (Ret) Chris Miller, Office of Congressman John Rutherford, and Congressman John H. Rutherford recieve an introduction brief showcasing the 125th Fighter Wing's capabilities and to discuss growth of the FLNG in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, August 14th, 2025. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|9260722
|VIRIN:
|250814-Z-ZJ709-4790
|Resolution:
|6603x3120
|Size:
|12.49 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Florida National Guard eyes force expansion to meet future challenges
