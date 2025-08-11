DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) Micah Swedlow, Army Col. Ryan Swedlow, Kaitlyn Swedlow, Jennifer Swedlow, and Haley Swedlow pose for a photo at a reception following Swedlow’s retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug 1. All three of Swedlow’s children had important parts in the ceremony. Micah sung the National Anthem, Haley was co-mistress of ceremonies and Kaitlyn delivered a prayer – preceded by a joke. Swedlow served as the director of Land Customer Operations for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime from July 2022-July 2025 and was retiring after 22 years of military service. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)