Army Col. Ryan Swedlow’s youngest daughter, Kaitlyn, offers up a joke and a prayer to the audience during Swedlow’s retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug 1. Swedlow served as the director of Land Customer Operations for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime from July 2022 to July 2025 and was retiring after 22 years of military service. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 09:50
|Photo ID:
|9254139
|VIRIN:
|250801-D-MM044-7725
|Resolution:
|3621x2633
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director [Image 7 of 7], by Ilea Hamrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director
No keywords found.