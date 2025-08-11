DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Col. Ryan Swedlow’s youngest daughter, Kaitlyn, offers up a joke and a prayer to the audience during Swedlow’s retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug 1. Swedlow served as the director of Land Customer Operations for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime from July 2022 to July 2025 and was retiring after 22 years of military service. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)