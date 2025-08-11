DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Col. Ryan Swedlow speaks about his journey as a career Army logistician during his retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug 1. To Swedlow’s left is Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins, deputy chief of staff of Operations for the Army Materiel Command who served as the ceremony’s presiding officer. In the background is Swedlow’s daughter, Haley, who served as co-mistress of ceremonies. Swedlow served as the director of Land Customer Operations for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime from July 2022- July 2025 and was retiring after 22 years of military service. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)