DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins, deputy chief of staff of Operations for the Army Materiel Command, Jennifer Swedlow, Micah Swedlow, Haley Swedlow, Kaitlyn Swedlow and Army Col. Ryan Swedlow (back) pose for a photo after Atkins presented Jennifer with a spousal appreciation certificate during Swedlow’s retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug 1. All three of Swedlow’s children had important parts in the ceremony. Micah sung the National Anthem, Haley was co-mistress of ceremonies and Kaitlyn delivered a prayer – preceded by a joke. Swedlow served as the director of Land Customer Operations for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime from July 2022-July 2025 and was retiring after 22 years of military service. Atkins served as the ceremony’s presiding officer. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)