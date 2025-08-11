DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins, deputy chief of staff of Operations for the Army Materiel Command presents Army Col. Ryan Swedlow with the Legion of Merit during his retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug 1. As one of the U. S. military's most prestigious awards, the Legion of Merit ranks just below the Silver Star and is one of only two decorations traditionally worn around the neck —the other being the Medal of Honor. Swedlow served as the director of Land Customer Operations for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime from July 2022- July 2025 and was retiring after 22 years of military service. Atkins served as the ceremony’s presiding officer. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)