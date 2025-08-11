DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director

Photo By Ilea Hamrick | (From left) Micah Swedlow, Army Col. Ryan Swedlow, Kaitlyn Swedlow, Jennifer Swedlow,...... read more read more Photo By Ilea Hamrick | (From left) Micah Swedlow, Army Col. Ryan Swedlow, Kaitlyn Swedlow, Jennifer Swedlow, and Haley Swedlow pose for a photo at a reception following Swedlow’s retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug 1. All three of Swedlow’s children had important parts in the ceremony. Micah sung the National Anthem, Haley was co-mistress of ceremonies and Kaitlyn delivered a prayer – preceded by a joke. Swedlow served as the director of Land Customer Operations for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime from July 2022-July 2025 and was retiring after 22 years of military service. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime celebrated the military career of former Land Customer Operations Director Army Col. Ryan Swedlow during a retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug. 1.



The ceremony marked 22-years of dedicated service to the Army which ended much like it began – with family.



Swedlow’s three children added a lighthearted and personal touch to the event with his daughter, Haley, expertly serving as co-mistress of ceremonies; his son, Micah, providing a touching rendering of the National Anthem; and a prayer – preceded by a joke – courtesy of his youngest daughter, Kaitlyn.



“I thank God for everyone who came to the ceremony, that you all have a good time, that our dad will now have more time to spend with me, and that everyone travels home safely after eating lots of cake,” she exclaimed much to the chagrin of her father and everyone else in the audience.



Just as his children helped close this chapter in his life, it was the example set by his brother that quietly opened it.



Growing up, Swedlow admitted he never intended to join the Army, as he always knew that was his brother Andrew’s passion, not his.



“I knew with all the certainty an 18-year-old can muster, that the Army was not for me, because it was for my brother,” he remarked. “Andy was stoic and strong and his idea of having fun was touring Civil War battlefields…and that’s not me at all.”



“But having a role model like him, it gave me the confidence to go out and try it,” he added, noting that his brother and others changed his whole mindset about the possibility of military service.



“They gave me opportunities that showed me that I could do it,” he recalled. “That there is a place for a lot of different people in this big green machine.”



Swedlow said he initially wanted to be a helicopter pilot, but the Army had other ideas and put him in transportation despite his best efforts to get out of it.



“I put in four transfers and they all were denied with no explanation,” he said.



However, once he got to his first duty station where he was a light/medium truck platoon leader for the 123rd Main Battle Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Support Command, he fell in love with it.



He loved it the most when his Germany-based unit got out of radio range with headquarters while in Iraq and Afghanistan.



“It was like listening to a parent say ‘Ok, make good decisions,’” he quipped. “And you are fully in charge of a really talented team of dedicated American men and women trusted with delivering commodities to resupply Army divisions in theater.”



“It was a really impressive responsibility that blows you up pretty quicky and I had that from the very beginning,” he added.



Rising through the ranks of various transportation and logistical assignments, what would be Swedlow’s last tour of duty began at DLA Land and Maritime in the summer of 2022 where he took the helm of Land Customer Operations.



“Ryan has served in every type of unit we have asked, both joint and full green which made him a perfect fit for his role here at DLA,” she said.



Atkins, who served as DLA Land and Maritime commander from July 2022 to April 2025, described how Swedlow had the innate ability to represent DLA Land and Maritime with a level of poise and professionalism that assured the credibility and reliability of the agency’s ability to satisfy its customers.



“As his commander, on multiple occasions, Ryan always seemed to solve the unsolvable problems, having the ability to communicate with the level of clarity and calm needed to get all the stakeholders on board,” she said.



Atkins said she frequently leaned on Swedlow’s expertise, always receiving clear solutions delivered with utmost professionalism.



“I am very proud that I had the pleasure and honor of serving with you,” she told Swedlow, “You made me a better leader and logistician.”



Atkins lauded Swedlow’s family for supporting him throughout his military journey, emphasizing that his wife, Jennifer, a military veteran herself, understood the challenges of being a military spouse weathering frequent moves and separations with class and elegance. Atkins presented special certificates of appreciation to her and the Swedlows’ children.



Retirement honors followed with the presentation of the Legion of Merit honoring Swedlow’s exemplary leadership and service to his colleagues and to the nation. As one of the U. S. military’s most prestigious awards, the Legion of Merit ranks just below the Silver Star and is one of only two decorations traditionally worn around the neck – the other being the Medal of Honor.



Atkins then presented his official Army retirement plaque and certificate, marking the end of an exceptional career. With a sweet smile, Haley proudly declared her dad was officially retired.



Swedlow ended the ceremony by thanking his colleagues for supporting his family and his journey at DLA Land and Maritime.



“It has meant everything for it to end this way, right here in front of you all,” he said of his Army career. “Thank you for your support. Warfighter Always.”



DLA Land and Maritime Army Maj. Emille Prosko, an officer in the Weapon System Support Management Division, served as the event’s primary mistress of ceremonies.



A reception immediately followed the retirement ceremony.