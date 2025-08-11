DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Col. Ryan Swedlow’s son, Micah, renders the National Anthem during Swedlow’s retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug 1. Swedlow served as the director of Land Customer Operations from July 2022- July 2025 for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime and was retiring after 22 years of military service. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)