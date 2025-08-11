Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director [Image 4 of 7]

    DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Ilea Hamrick 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Army Col. Ryan Swedlow smiles as he listens to his daughter, Haley, speak during his retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug 1. To Swedlow’s right is Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins, deputy chief of staff of Operations for the Army Materiel Command who served as the ceremony’s presiding officer. Haley served as co-mistress of ceremonies, sharing that duty with Army. Maj. Emille Prosko, an officer in the Weapon System Support Division for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime. Swedlow served as the director of Land Customer Operations from July 2022 - July 2025 and was retiring after 22 years of military service. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 09:50
    Photo ID: 9254135
    VIRIN: 250801-D-MM044-7743
    Resolution: 5600x3576
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director [Image 7 of 7], by Ilea Hamrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director

    DLA Land and Maritime
    01 Aug 2025
    Col Swedlow Retirement

