DLA Land and Maritime bids farewell to Land Customer Operations director

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Col. Ryan Swedlow smiles as he listens to his daughter, Haley, speak during his retirement ceremony at Defense Supply Center Columbus Aug 1. To Swedlow’s right is Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins, deputy chief of staff of Operations for the Army Materiel Command who served as the ceremony’s presiding officer. Haley served as co-mistress of ceremonies, sharing that duty with Army. Maj. Emille Prosko, an officer in the Weapon System Support Division for Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime. Swedlow served as the director of Land Customer Operations from July 2022 - July 2025 and was retiring after 22 years of military service. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)