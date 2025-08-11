U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sharday Bennett-Rau, 943rd Aerospace Medical Squadron dental technician, places a bite block in preparation for an x-ray at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. Amistad 2025 enabled the clinic to offer root canals for the first time, creating sustainable oral health resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)