U.S. Air Force dental professionals perform a root canal on a Felicia Sanabria at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. The procedure marked one of the first-ever root canals conducted at the clinic during exercise Amistad 2025 and will remain an enduring capability for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
This work, U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.