U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

U.S. Air Force dental professionals perform a root canal on a Felicia Sanabria at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. The procedure marked one of the first-ever root canals conducted at the clinic during exercise Amistad 2025 and will remain an enduring capability for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)