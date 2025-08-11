Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

    PARAGUAY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Job Torres Gomez, 943rd Aerospace Medical Squadron, performs a root canal on a Felicia Sanabria at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. Amistad 2025, a global health engagement, enabled the clinic to offer root canals to adult patients for the first time, creating sustainable oral health resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

