U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

U.S. Air Force Maj. Job Torres Gomez, 943rd Aerospace Medical Squadron, performs a root canal on a Felicia Sanabria at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. Amistad 2025, a global health engagement, enabled the clinic to offer root canals to adult patients for the first time, creating sustainable oral health resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)