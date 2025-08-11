U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sharday Bennett-Rau, 943rd Aerospace Medical Squadron dental technician, checks X-ray images at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement, is designed to foster interoperability by uniting U.S. and Paraguayan medical professionals to expand care delivery and reinforce regional health security.