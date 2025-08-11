Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025 [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

    PARAGUAY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sharday Bennett-Rau, 943rd Aerospace Medical Squadron dental technician, checks X-ray images at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement, is designed to foster interoperability by uniting U.S. and Paraguayan medical professionals to expand care delivery and reinforce regional health security.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 23:11
    Photo ID: 9251560
    VIRIN: 250808-F-WJ837-1176
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 14.7 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025
    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025
    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025
    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025
    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025
    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025
    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025
    U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Dental

    TAGS

    AFSOUTHERN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download