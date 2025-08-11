U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maria Caceres, 72-year-old Paraguayan patient, poses for a photo before an endodontic procedure at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. Paraguay’s dental professionals and U.S. Air Force medical teams collaborated during AMISTAD 2025 to improve access to care and build clinical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)