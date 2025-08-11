U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Job Torres Gomez, 943rd Aerospace Medical Squadron, talks to a patient at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving oral health outcomes in Paraguay, where dental decay and limited access to care remain prevalent in rural areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)