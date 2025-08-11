U.S. Air Force Maj. Job Torres Gomez, 943rd Aerospace Medical Squadron, talks to a patient at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving oral health outcomes in Paraguay, where dental decay and limited access to care remain prevalent in rural areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9251557
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-WJ837-1097
|Resolution:
|7606x5071
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.