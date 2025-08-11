U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Job Torres Gomez, 943rd Aerospace Medical Squadron, prepares paper points furing a root canal procedure at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. The endodontic procedures were performed during exercise Amistad 2025 and will be sustained by local providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)