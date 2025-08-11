U.S. Air Force Maj. Job Torres Gomez, 943rd Aerospace Medical Squadron, prepares paper points furing a root canal procedure at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. The endodontic procedures were performed during exercise Amistad 2025 and will be sustained by local providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9251555
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-WJ837-1361
|Resolution:
|7834x5223
|Size:
|9.33 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.