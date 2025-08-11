U.S., Paraguayan dental teams perform first endodontic procedures during AMISTAD 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Job Torres Gomez, 943rd Aerospace Medical Squadron, heats a tool during an endodontic surgery at the Primero de Mayo clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2025. The clinic operations supported AMISTAD 2025’s focus on medical readiness by preparing military providers for contingency care in joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)