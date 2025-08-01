Army Reserve Maj. Cara McKibbin, a critical care nurse assigned to the Richmond, Va. based 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, reviews a patient's medical chart during the Eastern Phoenix 2025 training exercise at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025. Eastern Phoenix is a patient movement and triage and care response exercise held in both Fort Gordon, Ga. and Fort Belvoir, Va. to augment and maintain readiness for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 21:03
|Photo ID:
|9249091
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-JG268-1113
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|23.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025
No keywords found.