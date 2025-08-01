7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Maj. Cara McKibbin, a critical care nurse assigned to the Richmond, Va. based 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, reviews a patient's medical chart during the Eastern Phoenix 2025 training exercise at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025. Eastern Phoenix is a patient movement and triage and care response exercise held in both Fort Gordon, Ga. and Fort Belvoir, Va. to augment and maintain readiness for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)