7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025

Army Reserve Capt. Tina Figueroa, a critical care nurse for the Richmond, Va. based 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, prepares to transport an exercise patient roleplayer during the culminating event of the Eastern Phoenix 2025 training exercise at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 7, 2025. The Medical Readiness Command, East-led annual training exercise that consists of patient reception, bed expansion and triage and medical care to replicate a large-scale combat operations. environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)