    7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025 [Image 4 of 8]

    7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Capt. Lakecia O'Neal, a registered nurse assigned to the Richmond, Va. based 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit reviews a patient medical chart alongside Maj. Brainerd Ewarien, an internal medicine physician with the 7457th MORU, during the culminating event of the Eastern Phoenix 2025 training exercise at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 7, 2025. Hosted by Medical Readiness Command, East, Eastern Phoenix is an annual exercise that evaluates the expediency and efficiency of large-scale patient influx and bed expansions in a simulated large-scale combat operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)

    7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025

