7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025

Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jennifer Liriano, a licensed practical nurse with the Richmond, Va. based 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, checks the heart rate of a roleplayer patient during the culminating event of the Eastern Phoenix 2025 training exercise at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 7, 2025. Eastern Phoenix 2025 featured both the Active and Reserve Components of the U.S. Army to train and prepare Soldiers in their readiness and interoperability in a simulated large-scale combat operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)