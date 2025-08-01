7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Sgt. Delila Jones, a physical therapy specialist with the Richmond, Va. 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, performs a leg stretch on Sgt. Randy McCartney, a tactical power generation specialist with the 7457th MORU, during Eastern Phoenix 2025 training exercise at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025. 39 Soldiers of the 7457th MORU facilitated in teh setup of, and augmented the staffing and support of, the Army Active Component in the annual patient movement and hospital bed expansion exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)