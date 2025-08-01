Army Reserve Sgt. Delila Jones, a physical therapy specialist with the Richmond, Va. 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, performs a leg stretch on Sgt. Randy McCartney, a tactical power generation specialist with the 7457th MORU, during Eastern Phoenix 2025 training exercise at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025. 39 Soldiers of the 7457th MORU facilitated in teh setup of, and augmented the staffing and support of, the Army Active Component in the annual patient movement and hospital bed expansion exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 21:03
|Photo ID:
|9249085
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-JG268-1276
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|15.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025
No keywords found.