7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025

Army Reserve Sgt. Randy McCartney, a tactical power generation specialist assigned to the Richmond, Va. based 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, receives a check on his vitals by Capt. Lakecia O'Neal, a registered nurse of the 7457th MORU, during the Eastern Phoenix 2025 training exercise at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025. McCartney, O'Neal and 37 other Soldiers of the 7457th MORU took part in the multi-day operation to facilitate and augment the Active Component in their patient reception teams, bed expansion and hospital staffing and support. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)