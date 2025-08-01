Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025 [Image 5 of 8]

    7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Lt. Col. Jason Williams, an emergency room nurse and deputy commander of nursing for the Richmond, Va. based 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, operates a monitor during the Eastern Phoenix 2025 training exercise at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025. Eastern Phoenix is hosted by Medical Readiness Command, East in conjunction with Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, Army Reserve Medical Command, to measure the readiness of both Active and Reserve Component medical Soldiers in patient movement, triage and care from aircraft arrival to hospital intake. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 21:03
    Photo ID: 9249088
    VIRIN: 250806-A-JG268-1102
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 19.42 MB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Fort Gordon
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center
    7457th MORU
    Eastern Phoenix

