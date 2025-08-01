7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Lt. Col. Jason Williams, an emergency room nurse and deputy commander of nursing for the Richmond, Va. based 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, operates a monitor during the Eastern Phoenix 2025 training exercise at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025. Eastern Phoenix is hosted by Medical Readiness Command, East in conjunction with Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, Army Reserve Medical Command, to measure the readiness of both Active and Reserve Component medical Soldiers in patient movement, triage and care from aircraft arrival to hospital intake. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)