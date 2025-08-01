7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit facilitates, augments Eastern Phoenix 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Spc. Emanuel Hernandez, a surgical technician specialist with the Richmond, Va. based 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, arranges tools in a file cabinet in the sterile processing lab of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center during the Eastern Phoenix training exercise in Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025. Eastern Phoenix 2025, held in both Fort Gordon and Fort Belvoir, is a patient movement and hospital bed expansion exercise to ensure readiness and synchronicity between the Army Active and Reserve Components. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)