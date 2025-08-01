Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Powell, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, winds 100-pound cord around a MK-124 smoke and illumination signal during an inspection of an airsave survival vest within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30 , 2025. The MK-124 smoke and illumination signal is a critical tool in combat search and rescue operations, enabling isolated personnel to communicate position without voice or radio transmission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 06:22
Photo ID:
|9245342
VIRIN:
|250730-F-MP612-1992
Resolution:
|3464x2309
Size:
|1.27 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
