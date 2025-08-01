Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Powell, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, winds 100-pound cord around a MK-124 smoke and illumination signal during an inspection of an airsave survival vest within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30 , 2025. The MK-124 smoke and illumination signal is a critical tool in combat search and rescue operations, enabling isolated personnel to communicate position without voice or radio transmission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)