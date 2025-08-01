Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alfredo Llamas Jr., 79th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, inspects the integrity of a CSU-22/P full coverage G-suit using a joint combined aircrew systems tester within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. The G-suit provides pilots with consistent pressure to the abdomen and legs, ensuring adequate blood supply to the upper body and head and enabling pilots to withstand increased gravitational forces during high-speed combat maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)