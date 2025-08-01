Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alfredo Llamas Jr., 79th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, completes an internal and external inspection by closing the zipper of a CSU-22/P full coverage G-suit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. The G-suit's advanced materials and bladder configuration enable rapid inflation and deflation cycles, critical for pilots’ safety during evasive maneuvers and high-speed engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)