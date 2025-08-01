U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alfredo Llamas Jr., 79th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, completes an internal and external inspection by closing the zipper of a CSU-22/P full coverage G-suit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. The G-suit's advanced materials and bladder configuration enable rapid inflation and deflation cycles, critical for pilots’ safety during evasive maneuvers and high-speed engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 06:22
|Photo ID:
|9245340
|VIRIN:
|250730-F-MP612-1552
|Resolution:
|3810x2540
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.