Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Richter, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, swabs an MBU-20/P soft shell with isopropyl alcohol during an inspection within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. AFE Airmen deliver mission-ready equipment to pilots and aircrew, ensuring each asset undergoes rigorous inspection and meets stringent operational and safety standards. This equipment is crucial to mission effectiveness, enabling pilots and aircrew to execute critical sorties across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)