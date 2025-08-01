Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Richter, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, swabs an MBU-20/P soft shell with isopropyl alcohol during an inspection within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. AFE Airmen deliver mission-ready equipment to pilots and aircrew, ensuring each asset undergoes rigorous inspection and meets stringent operational and safety standards. This equipment is crucial to mission effectiveness, enabling pilots and aircrew to execute critical sorties across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 06:22
    Photo ID: 9245339
    VIRIN: 250730-F-MP612-1082
    Resolution: 3759x2504
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities
    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities
    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities
    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities
    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities
    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities
    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities
    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Mission Ready
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download