Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Powell, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, visually inspects an airsave survival vest within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. An airsave survival vest is equipped with mission-essential tools such as water pouches, signaling devices and communication aids to ensure the safety and survivability of pilots and aircrew members in increasingly complex environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)