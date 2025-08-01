Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alfredo Llamas Jr., 79th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, winds 100-pound cord around a hook-blade knife before storing it in a CSU-22/P full coverage G-suit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. The hook-blade knife is a combat tool, stored in the G-suit that provides the ability for pilots and aircrew to cut through cords, harnesses or fabric in life-threatening situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)